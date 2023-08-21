Jon Heydenreich

The Mt. Washington Bike race was set for last weekend. I prepared for eight months. Just about everything went well. On Friday I decided not to go.
Half the race is above the tree line and the weather forecast was for sustained 40 mph winds with gusts to 60, rain, and 25 degree windchill. I mulled this for hours and decided it was too risky. I could get blown over. I would never make it. I would end up walking the bike for miles.
Since I had committed to driving two riders down the mountain, I needed to give them time to find another ride. They were in their cars, en route from Maine and Connecticut. As of Friday, the race was still on.
On Saturday, with all the riders at the starting line, the event was cancelled. Too dangerous.
Be mindful. Sometimes we need make our own decisions. Forget about what everyone else is saying or doing.