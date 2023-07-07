Jon Heydenreich

I was on crutches for three months. I was limited, in pain, depressed. But I could eat. No one discouraged me. What are you going to say to someone who is miserable, prone to complaining and perpetually upset?
I was on a downhill slope and gaining speed. After 12 weeks I hit the brakes. Would that I have done it sooner.
For three months, I was playing with fire and there is a price to be paid. We get burned. For some that downhill ends in a brick wall.
If you realize you are flying downhill, remember every bike has brakes. Squeeze them. That takes energy, change... it is scary, frightening even, painful. But it is better than hitting that brick wall. We may be miserable now, but today’s misery is nirvana as compared to that wall.
Be mindful of those brakes.