Jon Heydenreich

I was eating lunch after a memorial service when she asked how my training was going for this Mt. Washington bike race. “You should let people know.” I was surprised anyone would be interested.
What does a near 70-year-old do to get ready? Since mid-January, eating nothing with a face save tuna and sometimes salmon, no sugar, very limited fats. Down 27 pounds. Five more to go. I have come to embrace hunger. I am around my eighth grade weight.
I started by walking the metal ski jump steps once or twice a week. Have worked up to 10 times running up and down. Not as fast as last year. The heat slows me. Develops the legs. Good brain training as I need to work through the desire to quit. I get used to being breathless.
Weight training. Many sessions with hundreds of sit-ups, tens of push-ups, and hundreds of weighted squats for the biking legs and especially for my bad leg... Hate it. But, have to maintain my pathetic muscles and lose fat. Ramps up metabolism as does running the steps.
Biking up Mt. Ascutney. Same steepness as Washington but half as long. Best times ever. Have to do this twice in a row and not there yet. The climb is a massive drain for this oldster.
Five hours a week easy cycling. Six weeks to go.
The ankle is fine, but the Achilles tear hurts to walk. Fine for biking, more or less, and slows down the step running.
Be mindful, we are capable of much more than we might think. We are blessed. Do what you can do.