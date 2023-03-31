Jon Heydenreich 

In my recovery from this ankle break I have managed to get to the Brattleboro ski jump to walk up the metal stairs. I was there a few days before the ski jump competition. They had just spread the snow up the slope.
I took in the whiteness of the slope, glistening in the sun. There was a purity to it, akin to a field after the snowfall. In time, I realized that they would put branches or coloring on the snow to create a contrast so that the jumpers could judge where they would land.
We drove down Interstate 91 and were surrounded by barren trees. Empty. Standing. Waiting. There was a purity to those trees as well.
Eyes to see. Be mindful of all that is.