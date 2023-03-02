Jon Heydenreich

There is nothing stopping me now...
Recovered from my injury, moving along in therapy... it is time.
I decided I was ready to get back onto the indoor rollers (a treadmill for bikes). This the beginning of the big comeback, the reverse the curse of the last three months of sitting around. No more ice cream, no more chips, no more bad foods. Here we go.
I was safe about this. I bought two safety wheels which keep the bike from falling off the rollers. Expensive, but very smart of me. With this foot problem, I decided caution was needed.
Day one on the rollers...
Look, it really pays to read the directions. I screwed up putting on the “safety” wheels. I fell. Ankle is fine, other parts of me could be better.
Be mindful, we are never as smart and cautious as we might think. The comeback is on hold for a little bit. But all will be well.
Stop by at The Works on Friday and say ‘hi.’ Around 9 to 9:15 a.m. Have a seat, would love to chat and lend an ear. Look for the guy in the black sweater, old looking, ancient even.