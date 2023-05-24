Jon Heydenreich

I am tired. Someone else can. I do not have that background. Tomorrow. Never done that. Never been there before. People will judge me. Tomorrow. I was brought up that way. I am hungry. They have more money. Tomorrow. That is too much for me. I am old. Tomorrow.
My knee, hip, neck, head hurts. I am too busy. There are more important things to do. Tomorrow. My favorite show is on. No time. I can’t. I would rather... the kids, the spouse, the friend... my job... You just do not understand... Maybe tomorrow. It is too hot. It is raining. It is cold. I do not want to. The older folks can do it. Tomorrow.
Not in this wind. Costs too much. Tomorrow. I am stressed. This has been a horrible day. I have done enough. Not with all I am going through. Tomorrow. I am angry with them. The young people should do it. Not worth my while. I am too weak. That is too far to go. Tomorrow. It won’t make any difference. I am too heavy. It takes too long. Tomorrow.
Someone else can do it. I did not cause that. I am hungry. It is not my responsibility. I need a break. Tomorrow. I do not care. What difference does it make. That is too hard. No time. Tomorrow. Someone else can tend to it. They get paid to do it. I need a break. I have done enough. Tomorrow.
Someone else. Someone else. Someone else.
It is partial list.
Be mindful – You. Me. Now.