Jon Heydenreich

Someone asked me about training for this bike race I entered. Much of it is brain training.
The brain is the stopper. The body checks in with the brain and the brain says – “enough.” The brain protects us.
Training the brain means pushing it to that edge. You cannot do that often without living exhausted. But you have to get familiar with the territory. When the big moment comes, the brain says, in effect, “I might pull the plug... but we have been here before – maybe we do a little more.” You end up training the brain so you can go a little longer, a little further. In the street vernacular – get used to it.
It is akin to public speaking, cooking a new recipe, or being in a recital. Initially, the brain says – ‘not doing it.’ After a few times the brain says, ‘ok, done this before.’ There are different stakes in a physical endeavor, but the examples point to our potential.
At some level it is about our willingness to venture into the wrong side of comfort. I do not recommend what I do. I am sure some think I am a bit off, or a lot off. That’s fine.
Be mindful – we learn a lot on the wrong side of comfort. I am at The Works this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Stop by and say "Hi."