Jon Heydenreich

When someone accepts you – and mind you I am not referring to someone affirming you, just that they accept you – such is a blessing. Most marriages start off that way. What is the divorce rate these days anyway? … And that prompts me to wonder about the state of those marriages which remain “intact.”
Acceptance is rare. Affirmation is winning the lottery of life.
To be accepted and affirmed is good news. I do not know that we discover this very often in humans. God, yes. Humans, sometimes.
At some level the degree to which we feel accepted is the degree to which we can bring that to others. In other words, if I am pre-occupied with my appearance, I am likely to see others through that lens.
Be mindful that when we are at peace with our selves, we usually bring that to other people. Seek peace. You are loved.