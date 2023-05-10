Jon Heydenreich

Having lost a little weight, coupled with the training I have been doing, I noticed that my body has changed. I was rather impressed. I declared myself ripped. Well... about as ripped as a guy is going to get who is ancient and screaming down the road of time toward 70. Well, more ripped than I was before.
My wife, ensconced in the latest chick lit, bodice ripper book, said, “Ok.” She did not really look. Just said, “Ok, yes, dear.” We’ve been married for like 90 years, so there is that. I was a little miffed. I mean, the real deal or the book? Book wins.
So, I figure I have to get back to work if I am going to impress her. A few more pounds, a little more weight lifting. And then – voila!
Be mindful, sometimes the only one we impress is ourselves. Leave it at that.