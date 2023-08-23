Jon Heydenreich

When the Mt. Washington bike race was cancelled there were some angry participants. People from all over the USA and even other countries fly in for the event as Washington is one of the hardest climbs in the world.
Their beef was that, given the forecast, the event should have been cancelled before they boarded their planes. However, weather up there can change quickly and the directors decided to wait. These folks took a gamble... and lost... at some expense. They had the same forecast as everyone else and embraced the risks.
Be mindful of that inclination to look for someone to blame.