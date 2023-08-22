Jon Heydenreich

People have commented that, “You must have been disappointed that the Mt. Washington bike race was cancelled after all the training you put in.”
Well, not as disappointed as one might anticipate. I have no interest in cycling into a dangerous situation. In that regard, I may not be the brightest bulb on the tree but I do have good moments.
We can look to big occasions – perhaps an event of some sort, and when we have them we have great joy, but it is usually short lived. It is over and then it is back to normal.
When we strive for that gallon of ice cream at the end of the rainbow we can get so fixated on that gallon that we do not enjoy the ice cream cones of today. The issue is to enjoy the ice cream cone of today because when we get to that gallon, it will be gone pretty quickly and we will be hungry again.
Be mindful of those cones. (Now, I gave up ice cream but using broccoli as an example kind of loses something...)