Jon Heydenreich

He ordered a sandwich — sausage and bacon with extra bacon, and extra cheese. Then he added a few of those glazed cinnamon buns with the sugary frosty. That is lot of saturated fat and sugar ... and calories for the day.
I was thinking of saying something: “Don’t eat that ... maybe that is not so good for you ...”
I shut up though. He is probably a kinder and more caring person than I could ever aspire to be. I have my issues. He reminded me of the IV bag filled with ice cream that I used to walk around with.
Sometimes it is wise to tend to your own stuff and think the best of others. Puts you at peace.
Be mindful of those thoughts.