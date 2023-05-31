Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

He ordered a sandwich — sausage and bacon with extra bacon, and extra cheese. Then he added a few of those glazed cinnamon buns with the sugary frosty. That is lot of saturated fat and sugar ... and calories for the day.

I was thinking of saying something: “Don’t eat that ... maybe that is not so good for you ...”

I shut up though. He is probably a kinder and more caring person than I could ever aspire to be. I have my issues. He reminded me of the IV bag filled with ice cream that I used to walk around with.

Sometimes it is wise to tend to your own stuff and think the best of others. Puts you at peace.

Be mindful of those thoughts.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.