Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

I drink coffee every morning but notice only the first sips.

At dinner I usually taste the initial bites.

We have flowers. They get a glance.

I see the sunrise... for a moment.

My wife lit a candle. I noticed the first whiff.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

I am making progress, however.

We are surrounded by trees. I have been paying attention to the different shades of green.

These days I look for the seeds that are beginning to poke through the ground. Little green buds.

And the other day, I found myself staring at the wife. She really is beautiful.

Be mindful, blessings are present.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.