Jon Heydenreich

I drink coffee every morning but notice only the first sips.
At dinner I usually taste the initial bites.
We have flowers. They get a glance.
I see the sunrise... for a moment.
My wife lit a candle. I noticed the first whiff.
I am making progress, however.
We are surrounded by trees. I have been paying attention to the different shades of green.
These days I look for the seeds that are beginning to poke through the ground. Little green buds.
And the other day, I found myself staring at the wife. She really is beautiful.
Be mindful, blessings are present.