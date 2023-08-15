I debated participating in the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club charity ride in late September. I did this last year and froze. Chilly day. But last year the readership of this column gave over $1,000 for this effort. That convinced me to show up for 2023.
The Club does not turn anyone away who cannot afford to pay. It provides after school and summer programs to build up kids. I see this as a step to prevent homelessness, panhandling and the crises which, I believe, beset Brattleboro and a host of locales. Our efforts might lessen some of this in the future.
I have written this column for over a year. I do not get paid for it. It is my drop in the bucket for the life of the community. If you get engaged by it once in a while, and seek to be a positive force for our youth - then I hope you will consider sending a check. Please make it out to Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and send it to me:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
I am hoping for 200 contributors. So, if you are “on the fence,” we need you. Sometimes we just gotta show up.
Be mindful of that transition from words and ideas to deeds. Together we might make a difference for some of the kids. I do not know what I can do to address the situation in our town except to act to build up kids for the future. Consider being part of the effort. Time to show up.