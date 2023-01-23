Jon Heydenreich

I knew a big-time skier. He was also a successful businessman. He started in poverty and worked his way up the corporate ladder. He was type A personified, a “do it my way,” I am right, self-made man. It was easy to see how he came to be that way given what he had accomplished.
He would share with me the sensation of being at the top of the ski slope and absorbing the view. It gave him a more peaceful demeanor and new perspective on life. I could never persuade him to try meditation, which has the same kind of effect for some of us. Oh well.
My point is – if you are a skier, or someone who cross country skis, a walker... remember to stop and look. It can be a wonder-filled spiritual moment.