Jon Heydenreich

Supreme Court justices getting “favors” from friends which they do not report ... Police departments not looking especially good in Minneapolis ... Church leaders afraid of losing their congregations if they do not embrace questionable political leaders ... Political leaders clamoring for votes and money, supporting anything that works ... Sexual issues affecting teachers, school administrators ... Daily gun violence ... Homeless people abound ... The great wealth divide ... Business leaders lying to make money and advance their investments ... Ponzi schemes ... Cryptocurrency corruption ... Illegal drugs in the athletic universe ... Bullying ... Women paid less ... Down with drag shows ... Trans people to the closet ... Don’t read that ...
The list is endless. I do not even want to begin it out of fear I am leaving someone out. No wonder there is cynicism. And we all are tempted to don the garment of goodness.
Leads to a binary worldview — “them” and me ... Or maybe “us,” if I have friends.
We get together Sunday mornings to give thanks. That is what worship is. But before we begin we start off with a “me, as well.” No one is pure. Immorality may surprise us, but never so completely, when we can see it in ourselves as well.
Be mindful of delusions. It is exhausting to pretend we are so good. Some clothes are heavy.