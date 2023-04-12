Jon Heydenreich 

Many folks are consumed by the climate issue. If you have money you can buy an electric car, install solar panels, get better home insulation. If you have the money. Ultimately, it will take international cooperation. Vote.
The crisis few want to delve into is public health. That is a very slippery slope. People will hate you. So, hate me.
Forty-two percent of us are obese. Another 30 percent of us are simply overweight. The weight issue increases the risk for cardio-vascular disease, diabetes, stroke, cancers, coronary artery disease and early death. We are not even dealing with quality of life. The economic and medical costs are obvious. Seventy-two percent of the public.
If we are limited in what we can do for climate change, we may not be so limited on what we can do about this.
Yet – whoa be unto anyone who speaks to it.
A fellow said to me, “You do not have a weight issue, you should not talk.” He did not realize I was overweight. Overweight now looks fine. I used to qualify as obese. I hear the arguments – “No body shaming (so say nothing).” “You can be healthy and overweight.” Fine - my neighbor is 84 and smokes a pack a day.
When I plugged my numbers into the BMI (Body/Mass) index, I spent an hour researching all the reasons why the index was screwed up. I had a hard time facing truth. I wasted that hour.
Be mindful of reality. There can be more to life. We may be missing out.
I am at The Works this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Stop by and say "Hi."