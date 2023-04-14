Jon Heydenreich

I follow a message board which took on weight loss. On one hand you have the self-control, willpower crowd and on the other hand you have the proponents of this new medication. People on this medication have lost a ton of weight – two-plus pounds a week! It is for diabetes but used for weight loss. It is so popular that there is a major shortage.
This medication will help many people. It should have a major effect on other diseases associated with weight gain. I lost a dear friend who might still be with us if this medication had come out earlier.
The unknowns are the long-range effects. Long-range the weight problem has its own issues, so maybe it is one risk versus another.
The problem with this medication? Once you stop the medication, the weight comes back. The medication stops hunger, so I suspect the hunger comes back.
In other words, will power and self-control are always on the menu.
Be mindful of your potential. We have it. But it is so, so hard.