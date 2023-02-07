Jon Heydenreich 

We cannot be islands unto ourselves. Even the most introverted among us value interaction with others. The challenge arises with the way we are raised and how we get set on a path to “be somebody.”
We are conditioned for success: the sticker on the paper ... the good grades ... on the team ... the big recital ... the prom couple ... into the school ... the nice car ... the career ... all signs of success. We get programmed.
And we can lose ourselves in the process. There is a steady level of tension — somewhere to go, something better to ascribe to. It is hard not to feel diminished if we do not measure up — to whatever we think we need to measure up to. I call it the comparison disease.
We can become addicted to this.
Can I get liberated? Once free, what matters is that in whatever I do, I enjoy doing it for its own sake, that I step lightly, smile, laugh a little and am at peace with who I am and where I am. To get to that place I might need to cut some of the strings of that programming. Need to get sober and hang out with people of like disposition. Let the others play the game.
Be mindful of what stadium you have tickets for.