Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
I was asked how my training for the Mt. Washington cycling race was going. Fear and speed bumps.

I had to stop some training sessions. No energy. I developed a taste for Nutella. It is loaded with sugar and not on the eating plan and not helpful for weight loss. A major lapse. Another speed bump.

Then Mt. Ascutney. It is the same steepness as Washington but half as long. I went there with fear. I have had trouble steering the bike. My ankle is not right. More speed bumps. Sitting in the parking lot at the base of the mountain I decided I would not bother. But that voice came to me - manage the fears.

So I started. By the time I made it to the top I realized my training is paying off. And to think I almost did not bother. The moment was a confidence booster. We all need a boost, some encouragement, especially when we hit those speed bumps.

Be mindful of the fears. Manage them. They can rob us of a lot of joy. And they can keep us in the parking lot of life. Speed bumps are bumps, don’t turn them into walls.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.