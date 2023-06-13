Jon Heydenreich

I was asked how my training for the Mt. Washington cycling race was going. Fear and speed bumps.
I had to stop some training sessions. No energy. I developed a taste for Nutella. It is loaded with sugar and not on the eating plan and not helpful for weight loss. A major lapse. Another speed bump.
Then Mt. Ascutney. It is the same steepness as Washington but half as long. I went there with fear. I have had trouble steering the bike. My ankle is not right. More speed bumps. Sitting in the parking lot at the base of the mountain I decided I would not bother. But that voice came to me - manage the fears.
So I started. By the time I made it to the top I realized my training is paying off. And to think I almost did not bother. The moment was a confidence booster. We all need a boost, some encouragement, especially when we hit those speed bumps.
Be mindful of the fears. Manage them. They can rob us of a lot of joy. And they can keep us in the parking lot of life. Speed bumps are bumps, don’t turn them into walls.