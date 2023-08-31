Ever tune into public radio when they are having one of their fundraising drives? Annoying, but they have to do it.
I hope to inspire 200 people to contribute to the charity ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club. I am in the ride as a contribution to the community. Same with this column – my contribution to the community. I do not get paid for any of this. I am hoping you will consider a $5 contribution. Be great if 200 of us can stand up for the youth of our town.
Checks made out to: Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club can be sent to:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
If I cannot inspire 200 people I will be cast into the darkness of existential ennui. Save me. Shine a light. Overcome the inertia.