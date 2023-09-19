Jon Heydenreich

Years ago, the employees at a certain company wore white shirts and suits. That was the company culture. I think of it as a sticky note attached to our forehead: white shirt. In church it was women in hats. More recently, it was you work from the office, or maybe it is gotta have a certain car. Ever notice that SUVs are quite the rage? Sticky notes we get from the culture we are in. Sometimes we have so many sticky notes I wonder what we look like underneath.
And – let us be frank, we have rationalizations for the wisdom of each one of those notes.
They are the conditioning, or the programming we absorb. And we can be lost without them: “What do you mean no white shirt, hat, office, SUV?” Then we look for others to give us direction. What are Bill and Jane doing? Bill and Jane become, in effect, our next sticky note.
Then, you get the mentality that whatever Bill and Jane do, I will do the opposite. My “sticky note” is being different... it is still a sticky note.
Makes me wonder who I am and what I look like.