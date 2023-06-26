Jon Heydenreich

There is talk about a housing shortage. We need more homes! I get this. But, facetiously, I wonder where they can be built. Every time I drive I see a new storage bin place. Count the individual bins – must be thousands in our little neck of the world. No room for houses!
I do not know what we are paying good money to store. I bet that if you added up the rent paid for a bin, you could replace whatever is in the bin with something new.
I style myself as being a minimalist. I am saving my wife and kids the hassle of offloading my stuff. But thinking I am a minimalist is kind of a joke, until you consider these storage places.
Be mindful of all the stuff. And I do ride all three of my bikes, so there.