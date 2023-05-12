Jon Heydenreich

She was making good money in investment banking. She quit in her late 20s. And she set out to get on the Olympic team.
How could you pass on that career? This will stress the marriage. What about having a family? How will you afford a house? Are you really good enough? Do you realize the changes you will have to make in your lifestyle to afford this? What will you do in your 30s when you get too old for this? Where will you live? Does your husband support this?
“Go along” folks have a real hard time with this kind of decision. They think it really “off.”
“Go along” folks seek comfort. Two approaches to life – oil and water to a certain extent.
She did not want to be standing at the platform while the train pulled away.
Be mindful of your destination.