I run into folks who say, “Oh, I read your column.” That is flattering. At least someone reads it. My hope is that 200 readers will see fit to kick in $5, maybe more, to support my participation in the charity bike ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls club.
As I write this I have received a bunch of letters and checks, (around 60 by September 1.)
Maybe folks do not like the cause, or they cannot afford $5. Or maybe no one reads the column. That is a thought. I mean if no one reads this... why write?
We have an opportunity to shine a light for our town. Community support for a good cause. I hope you will consider adding your light. You can send a check made out to The Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and send it to:
Jon Heydenreich
Trinity Lutheran Church
161 Western Avenue
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Thanks!