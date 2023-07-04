Jon Heydenreich

I try to plan. Then something from off my radar screen appears. Could have been the COVID crises and shut-down. Now we deal with wildfire air. Last summer we got the first taste, this summer the main meal. I suspect it is no big deal if you do not do a lot of physically taxing things. But if you work outdoors, do some walking - or any kind of physical exercise – then it is a problem.
I did some training indoors the other day which left me coughing all evening. No more of that.
We had the late freeze a few months ago. Wrecked our plants, so I replaced some. All set. Now this air issue and they are wilting. Can’t win.
I speak of a spirituality of acceptance. Accept what is. Fighting it costs us untold emotional and physical energy. Acceptance is a pathway to a measure of peace. Hold those plans with a soft grip. Open hands.
Be mindful of the grip