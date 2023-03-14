Jon Heydenreich

Last week I invited folks to email me with their counsel – option one – see how training goes this summer and register later for the Mt. Washington bike race, even though registration may fill up soon. Option 2: register now and take a chance I will be ready; and option 3: take it easier this summer and hope for 2024. The back story is that I am recovering from a broken ankle and need to get lighter. There is more to the backstory. But only so much room to write...
The larger issue is how we approach life.
I also contemplate the mystery of how I am moved. I think of God as graceful. Less frequently, do I see God as one who gives me a kick in the rear to get after it.
Jesus was about life now. He said little about the afterlife. In one story, three people get gifts. Two of them invest and one does not. The two are praised, the one was criticized for wasting a chance.
My take on the options: Option 1 – hope training goes well and that there is an opening in August. I could not stay motivated for something that may not pan out. But that is me.
Option 3 – wait until next year. Next year is not a promise. Few older folks do this event. My window is closing. This was the most frequent counsel. Maybe do other stuff. Be easier on yourself. This is prudent, reasonable and very graceful. I appreciate that sentiment.
Option 2: Register and take a chance. The training, losing weight... none of it is easy. Sometimes one has to embrace living on the wrong side of comfort. I have a chance, maybe not the best odds, but a chance.
If that approach inspires you to step onto your mountain, then my efforts in this column are worth it. Be mindful – you can make that attempt. And if things do not work out as you hope – you showed up. Be at peace.
I am at the Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. I have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”