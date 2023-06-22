Jon Heydenreich

Halfway up the road to the peak of Mt. Ascutney there is a marble bench off to the side. I doubt cars ever stop there. And in the 40 or 50 times I have biked up Ascutney I have only seen one person walk the road. Maybe he sat on the bench.
I stop there on the way down to let the bike rims cool off. If the rims get too hot, you pop an inner tube and crash.
The bench is dedicated to a couple long gone. They lived long lives. My guess is Ascutney meant something. Maybe they walked the road, or skied the slopes back in the day.
Ascutney is a lonely place. Aside from the park ranger I rarely see anyone. And that bench sits there offering a silent bond with the few people who stop and ponder it. Most drive by.
But that is the point, we have to stop and contemplate otherwise we do not see.
Be mindful of stopping.