Jon Heydenreich 

We used to bring our now adult sons to Brattleboro when they were little. Popcorn at Sam’s, sports magazines and comics at the stationary store, hermits from the old bakery and the lovely book store where we spent hours. Delightful.
One commentator wrote, those days are over.
Crime is up, 4 homicides including the horrific killing at Groundworks, naked man in the Memorial Day parade, a parking garage to be avoided, words on a protest sign that I found unacceptable, warnings from a grocery merchant about not leaving your bag unattended, indications from a merchant as to safest place to park, a recent car-jacking by knife.
One person said, “I no longer feel as comfortable going downtown as I once did.”
Businesses may be affected, workers not hired, raises not given, some stores may close. And the rest of the story...
Be mindful of the cost.