Jon Heydenreich

We can think of hope in many ways. Typically, we “hope” something will happen. It can be a somewhat of a passive approach. I want to consider hope in a more active way.
When we have a deep hope, it can fill us with passion. We not only hope someone gets elected (passive) we go out and work for that candidate (active). We do not just hope to get in shape (passive) we start working at it (active). We can talk hope or live it.
When you are on such a path you push your limits. We may reach for some vision which is just out of reach, or maybe it isn’t.
And it is so easy to cave in. There are lots of people who at some level prefer the old you. I won’t go into all the reasons for this. And they drain the heck out of you.
If you get in touch with this, you realize the naysayers are speed bumps that can upset your apple cart. You have chosen sobriety and friends insist on drinking around you. You are pushing yourself to walk and everyone else wants to play video games. You are cutting out sugar and someone insists on baking cookies. Ain’t helping your cause.
Hope can be a dangerous thing because we want to manage the speed bumps with kindness. That passion can drain us and then there is not much energy left for self-control.
Be mindful of the cost of such a passionate hope. Save a little energy to step over the bumps. Cherish the encouragers.
Be mindful – push that cart, and try to keep the apples from spilling.
I am at the Works Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. I have had some meaningful moments with folks. Stop by and say “hi.”