Jon Heydenreich

In winter our garden is packed with brown leaves – the top layer still curly, last year’s plantings decaying, and barren stalks that have yet to fall. I enjoy May and June. The greenery is lush and full of vigor. When the flowers begin to blossom, the energy goes into the blooms and the greenery fades.
I find it hard to imagine the garden coming to life for it seems so dissolute. But it will come to life, even if it is only weeds, it will.
Be mindful, be patient – there will be goodness even in those places that seem barren.