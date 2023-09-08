Jon Heydenreich

Jon Heydenreich
If you are a reader it is either: Door number One (60); Door number Two (140); or Door Number Three – 0.

I have received 60 contributions for the Charity Bike ride for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club. 60. Door Number One – mucho thanks.

You may be at door number two – one of the 140 who are about to send a contribution. One motif of this column is to live into our potential. We waste too much of it hiding behind an assortment of excuses: age, infirmity of some sort, age, busy, tired, age... The Boys and Girls Club is a worthy group doing good things in a town going through a rough patch. A $5 contribution is less than a happy meal at McDonalds. The happy meal is bad for us – fatty, sugary, clogs the arteries. (The toy is okay.) A $5 contribution provides the satisfaction of standing for hope and goodness.

Door number three is 0. You are not going to contribute. To which I say – “C’mon... If I had that spirit this column would not exist. I write for free. Give a little.”

(I guess this whole view pre-supposes there are more than 200 readers...)

Checks can be made out to: Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club

Send to:

Jon Heydenreich

Trinity Lutheran

161 Western Avenue

Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.