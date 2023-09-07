Jon Heydenreich

I am going to visit the son and family. Have not seen them for a long time. They live far away and it is pricey to get there.
Be nice to have a good visit. I am practicing.
“Your house is lovely, beautifully decorated and arranged. The yard is perfect. What wonderful kids, so well behaved and smart! How did you learn to cook like this – delicious! Those are terrific pictures. Don’t you look sharply dressed. How do you ever manage to do all you do, I am amazed. I wish we had thought of that when you were a child. Life is so hard for parents these days. We had it easy.”
Be mindful, reality is irrelevant. Kellyanne Conway was on to something with “alternative facts.” Anyway, suggestions will be ignored and create all kinds of issues to boot. Save your breath.
It is a long flight, lots of practice time.