Jon Heydenreich

Sue told us about grocery shopping. “You do not go the store in the southern city where we lived without getting dressed up! I would not dare go out without make-up…” They lived there before moving back to New England
We go to the store wearing whatever we want – sweatpants, torn shirt, dirty shirt. I might give that a second thought in Sue’s old neighborhood.
That is conditioning. Sure, maybe Sue likes getting dressed up. The issue is how that cultural conditioning affects us. Typically, we fear being judged so we adapt, knowingly or unconsciously.
To comprehend the idea of conditioning or programming we have to pause. We need to see clearly. Our adaption to the “conditioning” can be almost automatic. Slow mind and pausing helps us pay attention. The grocery store example is a fraction of the issue.
Of course, some adapt and are quite content. When I adapt and fit in, I wonder whether that is who I am, or whether “I” am being determined by others. Sue saw the dynamic.
Be mindful. Stop. Watch. Hold onto or discover you.
Now... the grocery store... where is my nice shirt, or maybe not.
