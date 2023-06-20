Jon Heydenreich

My Dad died from a heart attack at my age. He had a few. When you get up in years, you worry about such things. Get in line, that is the way it is.
I have some kind of abnormality which is not a big deal, but which can limit your aerobic capacity. I blame that for being so slow on the bike! There are no meds, treatments or procedures. I go on, as the condition is not unusual and there is nothing to be done. Some stuff you are stuck with. Some counsel — take it easy. Others counsel — keep going, it keeps you ticking.
We can live safe or we squeeze the sponge of life. I am hopeful that when the day comes, my sponge will be dry.
Be mindful of the sponge.