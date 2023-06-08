Jon Heydenreich

I have a test so you can evaluate whether you have a good sense of humor. Can you laugh at yourself? Better than that — if other people laugh at you ... at you ... can you laugh with them? That is the test. The test does not apply to everything in this life, but it applies to a lot.
A lot of us flunk, but we think we should get an A. Gotta look out for those “I deserve an A” folks because when you laugh at them they get a little testy. (I had a guy at my old church who used to imitate my preaching style — really irritated me. He thought he was “all that.” Idiots like him are exceptions to the test.)
Step back and look at yourself. ... We are all gonna die and we are here for a sneeze and it is over. And life will go on just fine when we are gone. Maybe we don’t take ourselves so seriously. But we can get our knickers in a bunch over every little thing.
Perhaps we take a long look and have a laugh over how messed up we can get. And if you have someone who tries to get you to laugh at yourself (except for the idiots), maybe you are blessed.
If you flunked the test, be mindful, we all have potential. And that is from a fellow with a grade A sense of humor. Look out though.