Jon Heydenreich

I officiate at a lot of memorial services. These days we have re-named them – celebration of life. Afterwards, there is usually a get-together of some sort – sometimes a meal, other times not quite as formal.
The services remind me of weddings when we get the family and friends together. Weddings, however, are usually for younger people. And the younger people often have seen each other in the last few years before the occasion. Not so with most memorial services.
Memorial services can draw folks who come from far away. The meal is a time to catch up. These are meaningful moments.
Be mindful - don’t wait until one person is missing.