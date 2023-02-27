Jon Heydenreich

We welcomed a new grandchild. Getting to California is costly and a hassle. So, everyday we get pictures of the newborn.
This sends the family into fits of ecstasy. This is the fourth go-round for us as we have three other grandkids. “Oh look at him…. He is so big…. So cute, How adorable…” This child could be crying and he would be so cute, so adorable. I have baptized maybe 500 infants – all were cute and adorable.
Soon enough we will graduate to stage 2 grandparenting – “bigger than 90 percent of the others, bi-lingual, wants to drive, can already program the computer and all before 9 months…”
The child looks like most other babies. And like 99.999 percent of us he will have an ordinary life. We all want to be “special.” I do not know what “special” means. Typically, many subconsciously define “special” as better than someone else, whatever “better” means. I find it all enigmatic.
Can we simply celebrate the ordinary? Nothing is wrong with ordinary – unless one is programmed for the comparison thing, which most of us are programmed for. I am an ordinary guy. Let me put it this way – a few years after I check out, very few people are going to remember me.
Grandson, I hope you have a decent ordinary life like the rest of us, and that you live at peace.
Now, living at peace would be quite special.
Might we all be special.