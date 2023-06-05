Jon Heydenreich

Forget the idea of the bears being the new high school mascot. Consider the headlines: “Bellows Falls Demolishes the Bears!” Every child with a teddy bear will have an anxiety attack. No good. Or the headline: “The Bears Demolish Bellows Falls!” Oh Lord, bear lovers will be up in arms, “My pet bear would not demolish anything, bears are nice.” Controversy all over the place – the town manager cannot take it and resigns.
Me, I say the mascot should be the Green Dragons. I see it as a natural outgrowth of our community DNA. We already have one on the West River. We could have a Green Dragon coffee shop downtown with Dragonistas serving Greenacino coffee and Dragon tea. We could have green stripes on the ski jump slope. Win/win all over the place. Who’s gonna complain?
Now about those flowers downtown. I think we should have gladiolas. At least we would have to think or maybe even say the word.
Be mindful, lots of good stuff to be glad about in our town and in our day.