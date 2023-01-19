Jon Heydenreich 

Snowstorms can be beautiful and peaceful. But I think there is more going on. We live on a dirt road which is not plowed until late. We are not a priority road for the town. I am stuck – I have to tend to the shoveling. No choice. When there is no choice there is peacefulness about it all. I end up reconciling myself to reality. There is no decision to be made and no responsibility for whatever decision I might make.
For some of us – enjoy the snow when it comes. Be mindful of why you might find it peaceful.