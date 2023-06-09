Jon Heydenreich

When my wife went to see our son and family in California, I was alone for two weeks. It dawned on me, “I have not spoken to anyone in a few days.” I missed my wife, but I liked the quiet.
Extroverts get charged up when with others. They like the social scene, the parties, the dances, the malls. Introverts get charged up in the quiet. The extrovert talks to a gazillion people at a party. The introvert might talk to one person while sitting off in the corner. Parties drain the life out of the introvert.
Susan Cain has written, “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking.”
We are having a book group on “Quiet.” A person in our old group commented a few weeks ago, “I am thankful for this time together – we have serious conversation instead of the constant small talk.” The new group is at my church, Trinity Lutheran at 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) in Brattleboro.
Quite a few from the community, who read this column, come to the book groups. You are invited. I cook – ziti, and salad. We meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group begins June 13. Let me know if you plan to be there: jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com. Read up to page 70 for the first meeting. What else are you gonna do on a Tuesday evening? Be mindful of opportunities.