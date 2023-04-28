Jon Heydenreich

My mom used to make stew. What I remember was that there was stuff in it I did not like. Some of it was slimy. I did not go for slimy. Then there were the chunks of celery. I was not into the celery. The carrots were passable. I put up with the potatoes. Sweet potatoes were to be avoided.
I fished around for the stew meat. That was delicious. A chunk of joy in a stew.
You could usually find those chunks. Might have to work a bit.
Life can have its moments. Some of us have to fish around for chunks of good joy.
Be mindful – gotta do the work, the chunks are in there.