Jon Heydenreich

Threshold refers to the optimum level at which our bodies can function. I am producing all the energy I can from oxygen and sugar/fat/protein to keep going. Go any faster and I am out of breath and collapse. The temptation, of course, is to slow it way down.
How long can I maintain a threshold pace? That edge is a difficult place to be. When I maintain it for some physical endeavor, I know I left it all out there.
I have many rationalizations/justifications/reasons to go slower. Tired, too painful, do not want to push myself, etc.
I see threshold as a metaphor for life. The idea is to get to the end of the race knowing we gave all we had. I do not want to get to the finish line regretting that I had more in the tank and could have done more. A threshold life is a life well-lived.
Be mindful of your threshold. And be very mindful of those rationalizations/justifications. More tomorrow...