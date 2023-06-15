Jon Heydenreich 

Yesterday I wrote that threshold refers to the fastest pace our body can maintain for a physical endeavor. I can always go slower, but if I go faster, I get out of breath and collapse.
Sometimes I do not push the envelope. It is easier to live slow. I am capable, but easy is easy.
The problem is that I do not recognize this in myself. The suggestion I push the pace infuriates me. You do not know all I cope with, all I have been through ... all my challenges. I am doing the best I can. Here are two examples of threshold living — for me.
Eating a healthy diet is cheaper than the traditional western fare. It takes less time to prepare. I will live longer and with better quality. But I simply do not want/like “that” food. It takes self-control and will — threshold living.
Getting a little exercise instead of being attached to the screen falls into the same category and has the same benefits. I struggle daily with this temptation and I do not do well. I simply do not “want” to turn off the phone or computer. Threshold living means self-control and will.
Be mindful of those rationalizations and dissect them. And remember — we are living into the promises of an abundant life by harnessing a little will and self-control and asking for a little help from others, from the sacred.
Ask, the door is already open. Living at threshold, we walk through it.