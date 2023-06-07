Jon Heydenreich

A lot of folks have done amazing things – marathons, rowing, swimming, triathlons, reigning Bellows Falls surfboard champ, E-bike record holder for the one mile sprint, Ice Fishing Champ for Upper Connecticut River Tuna... you name it.
A lot of accomplishments!
Eons ago, three extraordinarily nice fellow students, who felt sorry for me, took me to dinner. I was alone down south. They spent the evening arguing whose high school sport team was superior. We had not been in high school for 8 years. I guessed pride in your high school was a big deal. I had to leave early – was meeting a fellow runner early the next morning.
Be mindful – yesterday is done. Tomorrow is not done.