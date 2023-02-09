Jon Heydenreich

Sometimes comments are made that are so confusing you do not know where someone is coming from, or maybe they are trying souls in the grand drama of life.
Like:
“You look terrific for your age.”
“That is a nice haircut for a senior.”
“I had a jacket like that when I was in high school.”
“I am so glad you decided to lose weight.”
“That dress makes you look thin.”
“Your child is learning how to behave.”
“That is about the best you can do.”
“Who are you trying to look like.”
“Aren’t you too old to do that.”
Silence can be a prudent alternative. Now, if you are confused about what might be a tad bit “off” about any of those comments… well…