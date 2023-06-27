Jon Heydenreich 

For decades, she pushed herself to live into the cultural ideals of what she should look like. She claimed those ideals as her own. That was her conditioning, the program that controlled her. She lived with a gnawing dissatisfaction which blossomed into an eating disorder that almost killed her.
Her solace, her salvation, her peace came with self-acceptance. No more push, push. She turned down the radio of voices and accepted her own voice. She deleted the program. No simple matter.
She was loved. She was accepted. She was made in God’s image. She was somebody. Saved her life.
Accepting that we are accepted is the spiritual issue for many of us. We easily embrace some program as to how we are to be. Delete it. Be who you are.
Be mindful of those programs.