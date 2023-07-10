Jon Heydenreich

If I seek any kind of change from my normal, I will be uncomfortable. I hate push-ups. I started with three and collapsed. To get beyond three, I had to push myself into uncomfortable territory. To continue with any kind of progress I have had to continue to push. I can do three now without trouble.
What was once the “wrong side of comfort” has become easy and comfortable. And what was once comfort – the state of not being able to do one or two, or three ... is anathema. It is a flip of the zones. What was once “comfort” is now the wrong place for me to be.
For the heavy drinker — sobriety is the wrong side of comfort. But once sober for a while, sobriety becomes the comfort zone and drinking is anathema. Be mindful — you can flip your zones. What might seem today to be the “wrong side of comfort,” will become the comfortable place to be. Give it time. And where we are today will become anathema. But we need some “get go” in our blood.