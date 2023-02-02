Jon Heydenreich

I have a wealthy friend from college days. Raised in Iowa. He made his money in New York City and then he and his wife went back to their roots. They want small town life for the remainder of their days. But small-town Iowa is a shadow of its former self.
When they got out there they dabbled in some real estate and helped out some of the local businesses. Some might call this investing but in their world there was more money to be made elsewhere. This was more like benevolence to help the town.
Some people in town love my buddy, but others keep him at arm’s length. Someone wealthy, from New York, has to be up to something. Fascinating. I mean poor people do not have the money to help out this way.
Saddens my buddy, but he is a smart guy, knows the territory.
Be mindful of those baseline attitudes which can inform some of our opinions.