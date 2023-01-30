Jon Heydenreich

Damar Hamlin, almost killed in a pro football game watched by over 20 million people, had a foundation for toys for kids. His goal was $2,500 for the foundation. After the injury he received over $8 million for the foundation. These contributions can be seen as moral acts of goodness motivated by compassion from what happened to him.
George Floyd was murdered, captured by video and seen by millions. This inspired worldwide demonstrations over racism. George Floyd and Damar Hamlin are not “first persons” nor will they be the last.
We can be moved by emotion and, in these cases, emotion triggered by video. If emotion is the prime mover, in time, I suggest, we move on to the next thing as emotion has a shelf life. I doubt Damar’s foundation receives those kinds of donations in the future. And, as a ‘for instance,’ I no longer see so many Black Lives Matter signs, which were once common.
I suggest that lasting and sustainable good needs be grounded in something beyond the emotion of the moment: reason, conviction, commitment, and discipline are a start.
Be mindful of the roots.